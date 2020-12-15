European Parliament to vote on extending Galway’s Capital of Culture status

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The European Parliament will this week vote on officially extending Galway’s European Capital of Culture status until April 2021.

It’s expected the move, which would also see the city of Rijeka in Croatia retain its title, will be given the green light.

The title was expected to bring an estimated €1bn boost in tourism revenue to Galway.

Over 3 million visitors were expected this year on the back of the Capital of Culture designation.

Instead, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has seen footfall on the streets reduced by almost 80 percent since March.

Galway 2020 has already confirmed that what it calls a ‘re-imagined’ programme will run until March, regardless of whether or not Galway has the official title.

However, it says it would be delighted to be able to run the programme under the official designation of European Capital of Culture.

It adds it’ll provide a vital opportunity for artists and organisations, and also for audiences, to have the opportunity to celebrate great art and cultural experiences again.

With MEPs expected to greenlight the extension this week, Green Party MEP Grace O’ Sullivan says she hopes people will be able to enjoy the festivities next year…