European Parliament funding allows first ever screening of film with Irish subtitles in Club Scannán Sailearna

The European Parliament has funded subtitles and free screenings in Connemara of films shortlisted for the LUX Audience Award

Internationally acclaimed Spanish drama 20,000 Species of Bees will be shown in Club Scannán Sailearna tomorrow (March 3rd).

The Club will also screen award contender Fallen Leaves, a Finnish comedy, on April 4th.

Club Scannán Sailearna secretary, Dan Dwyer says this is the first time the club is showing a film with Irish language subtitles

