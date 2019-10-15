European judges in Galway as part of final monitoring event for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – European judges have arrived in the city as part of the final monitoring phase of Galway 2020.

The panel arrived in the city last night and will spend the day in Galway today assessing the project.

If successful, Galway will be awarded the €1.5m Melina Mercouri prize as part of the EU’s final endorsement of the project.

Members of the Rijeka [PRON REE-ACHE-AH] 2020 team, Galway’s sister city for 2020, are also in the city awaiting the award decision.

The announcement is expected to be made this evening.