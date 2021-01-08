European Commission to buy up to 300 million extra doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The European Commission is buying up to 300 million extra doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

This would double the amount of doses being distributed among member states.

Around 40,000 vaccines are to be administered here each week over the coming month.

A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, was authorised this week, and doses to start arriving in Ireland shortly.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says the rollout of the additional Pfizer vaccines will begin from April.