European Commission confirms daily fines against the State in relation to the Derrybrien windfarm will cease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The European Commission has confirmed that daily fines being applied against the State in relation to the Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway will cease.

The State has reached agreement with the European Commission to cease fines of 15 thousand euro a day relating to the ESB-owned wind farm

The sanctions were imposed as a result of Ireland’s failure to ensure environmental standards were upheld at the facility on the Slieve Aughty mountains.

The State has, over the years, paid more than €17 million to the commission, due to the breaches.

The final sum due to be paid is €1,245,000.

Operations at Derrybrien ended this time last year, after An Bord Pleanála refused an application for substitute consent at the site.

This meant the project was considered an unauthorised development.

The company subsequently announced that it would decommission the site.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news the Dept of Housing says the exact details in relation to decommissioning and site restoration are a matter for Galway County Council and the owner