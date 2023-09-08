European Coastline Expedition to visit 5 libraries across Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A unique European Coastal mapping expedition is to visit 5 libraries across Galway City and County this week.

The aim is to engage the public along the EU TREC route by fostering active science participation, and empowering educators and young learners.

The library visits include:

Ballinasloe library today from 2-4pm,

Westside Library tomorrow from 2.15-4pm ,

Galway City Library on Monday from 2-5pm,

Carroroe Library on Tuesday from 2.15-4pm

and Oranmore Library on Wednesday from 2-4pm.

Elizabeth Keane from Galway library outlines what the free activities will entail: