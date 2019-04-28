European candidate Maria Walsh hits out at MEP Mairead McGuiness over alleged breaches of canvassing boundaries in this constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – European candidate and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh has hit out at MEP Mairead McGuiness over alleged breaches of canvassing boundaries in this constituency.

According to the Sunday Independent, she’s accused her of straying into her electoral area in the Midlands North/West – and says it’s disappointing that her party colleague won’t stick to her side.

Ms. Walsh claims Fine Gael had established a strategy for her to focus on the West and Northwest, while sitting MEP Ms. McGuinness would cover the east.

However, shortly before the boundary lines were officially issued, Mairead McGuinness spoke in Presentation College Headford – the former school of Maria Walsh.

However, sources for Ms. McGuinness say she was invited to speak at the school before Ms. Walsh was announced as a European candidate.

Mairead McGuinness says she fully supports and is adhering by the party’s decision to split the constituency between the two candidates.