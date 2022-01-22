EuroMillions raffle ticket worth 1 million euro sold in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – One lucky EuroMillions player in Galway is 1 Million euro better off following last night’s draw.

Last night’s special Euromillions raffle draw guaranteed 100 players across Europe would each win one of the million euro prizes.

Three winning tickets were sold in Ireland. Two in Cork and one in Galway.

No further information is available at the moment with the National Lottery confirming to Galway Bay FM news that further information will be available tomorrow morning and the shop that sold the winning ticket will be unveiled on Monday.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has now urged all EuroMillions players in Galway to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on any of the big prizes following Friday night’s special draw.