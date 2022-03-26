Euromillions plus Ticket bought in Mayo takes top prize of €500,000

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Euromillions plus ticket bought in Mayo yesterday has scooped the top prize of half a million euro.

The Ticket, which was a quick pick ticket, was bought on the day of the draw in Centra, Knock.

The winning numbers for yesterday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 03, 19, 22, 33, 35.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.