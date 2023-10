EuroMillions players from Galway and Tipperary collect their half million euro each

The recent EuroMillions winners from Galway and Tipperary have today collected their half million euro each in prizemoney.

They were the big winners in last Friday night’s draw.

The Galway player purchased their ticket online and spotted their win on the app.

They are planning to use some of the money for home renovations.