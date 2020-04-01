Eugene Murphy elected to Seanad’s agricultural panel following 18th count

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outgoing Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy has been elected to the agricultural panel of the Seanad following the eighteenth count.

The former Fianna Fail TD secured 94,661 votes and was deemed elected together with Fine Gael’s Paddy Burke, Tim Lombard and Michael D’Arcy.

Four seats were filled on the panel last night.

Paul Daly, Niall Blaney and Denis O’Donovan all exceeded the quota as well as Independent Victor Boyhan.

A total of 11 candidates from the ballot will be elected with the quota at over 94,000.

Meanwhile it’s expected the first counts from the NUI and Trinity panels will be known in the coming hours.