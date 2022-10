Galway Bay fm newsroom – A European Union project is to focus on improving sustainable coastal development in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

‘EmpowerUs’ is collaborating with Údarás na Gaeltachta to empower a transition towards more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient coastal development.

The project will initially focus on 6 pilot sites, with one of those sites to be located on the coast in the Conamara Gaeltacht.

The 6 million euro project will run for three years.