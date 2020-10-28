EU funding awarded to Galway coastal projects and micro enterprises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €100,000 in EU funding has been awarded to Galway Coastal projects and micro enterprises.

The funding has been announced by the Department of Agriculture and the Marine from a national pot worth half a million euro.

The largest allocation worth €43,000 has been awarded to Údaras na Gaeltachta for it’s Slí Chonamara Trail.

Oranmore Castle has received €17,000 for its Cultural Centre.

J & S Ocean Products and Cuan Beo CLG have received close to €13,000 each.

Meanwhile, smaller allocations have been granted to Inis Oirr Glamping and Campsite and the Spiddal Craft and Design Centre.

The funds have been allocated through the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme – which aims to support the Irish seafood sector and coastal communities.