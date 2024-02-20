EU fund provides €1m for retrofitting in Galway city’s Westside

Residents in the Westside area of Galway city will benefit from a one million euro EU grant dedicated to retrofitting homes.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly and Galway City Council have secured the funding from the EU Net Zero Cities Programme

It will provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for residents in Westside to gain advice on retrofitting, with the hopes that 250 homes will begin their retrofitting project

Some of the €1m will also go toward training courses in retrofitting, to help people upskill and secure ‘green jobs’