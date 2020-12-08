EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness to address Galway Chamber event

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness is to address the Galway Chamber Christmas business lunch this week.

The Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union will be guest speaker for the online event which takes place on Friday afternoon.

Topics set to be addressed include the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic to date and into the future, as well as the EU’s response.

Registration for the online event is available at galwaychamber.com