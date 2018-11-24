EU campaign to boost youth voter turnout to host event in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An EU-wide campaign to encourage younger people to get out and vote in European Elections will host a public event in the city on Monday.

The initiative – entitled ‘This Time I’m Voting’ – aims to boost voter turn-out among all ages, but with a particular focus on those aged 18-25.

Recent reports found that while Ireland scores reasonably well when it comes to EU elections overall, the 18-25 year olds fall well short of the average.

A public meeting will take place at Busker Browns on Monday evening at 6.30 – and further information can be found at – thistimeimvoting.eu.

