Ethics registrar review into distribution of central government funds in Tuam district finds no further action necessary

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review referred by the ethics registrar into the distribution of €180 thousand of central government funding in the Tuam Municipal District has concluded that no further action is necessary.

The emergency motion requiring the investigation was led by Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington and supported by Independent councillor Karey McHugh and Fine Gael councillor Pete Roche.

The matter has now been jointly considered by the County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney and the Chief Executive of Galway County Council Jim Cullen who have concluded there was no contravention of the ethical framework for local government.

The core issue relates to a motion passed at an April meeting where it was alleged that the €180 thousand was unfairly divided between four councillors and that the details of the projects contravened the direction set out by the Minister.

Regarding the division of the funds, the review stated the decision taken was based on a motion put forward, voted upon and duly carried at the Municipal District meeting – and in that regard complied with the requirements set out in the Minister’s letter.

A further question was raised as to whether the projects outlined in the proposal contravene the direction of the Minister.

The review stated the municipal district exercised its discretion in the allocation by majority vote.

It further stated it would seem easier to contend that the funds have been used in whole or in part for something additional, rather than not.

Either way, it was stated it is not something that could be regarded as a contravention of the ethical framework for local government, or contrary to the code of conduct for councillors.