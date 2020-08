Galway bay fm newsroom:

Estate agents in the west say they’ve seen a 200 per cent increase in inquiries from people considering a move out of big cities.

It comes as a new campaign’s launched today which showcases the growing number of career and lifestyle opportunities available in Galway and the West.

The ‘More to Life’ campaign is urging people to think about relocating – by highlighting job opportunities and quality-of-life benefits.

