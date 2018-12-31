Current track
Estate agents forecast property rise of 5 percent in city for 2019

Written by on 31 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Estate agents are forecasting house prices will rise by 5 percent in Galway city next year, and by 3 percent in the county.

The Irish Independent/Real Estate Alliance house price forecast for 2019 says there are a number of challenges facing the market, including a possible hard Brexit and affordability thresholds being reached in parts of the country.

Agents in Dublin city are predicting price rises of 2.8pc in 2019.

In Limerick city, agents are predicting an increase of 4pc with a stronger new homes market.

More at 9….

