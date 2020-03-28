Essential workers to be asked to carry ID to get through Garda checkpoints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Essential workers will be asked to carry ID to get through Garda checkpoints.

2,500 members of the force are on duty across the country making sure that anyone out is making a necessary journey.

If follows new restrictions announced last night which ordered everyone to stay at home apart from specific reasons, including buying food and medicine.

Exercise is only allowed within 2 kilometres of your home – though people are allowed travel further for food or medical supplies.

The government’s due to publish a list of what are considered essential workers later.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it does not include construction workers.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach’s reminding people supplies are good and there’s no need to panic buy or stockpile food.

It follow reports of long queues outside some of the country’s supermarkets this morning after tighter restrictions were introduced overnight.

Leo Varadkar says food stores and takeaways are staying open, and you can go beyond the two kilometre restrictions to buy food and medicine.