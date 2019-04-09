ESRI to deliver keynote speech in Galway on life after Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESRI’s Martina Lawless will tomorrow a deliver keynote speech at NUI Galway on life after Brexit

It will be part of the Whitaker Institute’s Annual Research Day, which has the theme this year of ‘Life After Brexit: What Changes for Ireland?’

Martina Lawless has been at the forefront of research at the Economic and Social Research Institute on the potential effects of Brexit on Ireland.

She will deliver her speech at noon tomorrow in the Hardiman Research Building.