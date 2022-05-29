Esker set to host final novena as Redemptorists prepare to leave in November

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The final Novena will be taking place in Esker next week from Tuesday until June 8th.

This will be the final Novena in Esker before the Redemptorists leave Esker in November.

It’s been in place since the late 70s.

There will be five sessions each day at 8am, 10am, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Extra sessions include the anointing of the sick at 12 noon on Saturday 4th of June and a ‘blessing of Children’ after the 10am, 12 noon and 6pm sessions on Sunday the 5th of June.

