21 March 2024

Esker Readymix fined €100,000 following death of worker at Athenry premises in 2020

Esker Readymix ULC has been fined €100,000 following the death of a worker at its Athenry premises in September 2020.

The man who who died was Declan Mannion, who was in his late 30s and from Carnakelly in Athenry.

On September 16th 2020 Declan Mannion was knocked down in the yard of Esker Readymix’s concrete manufacturing plant in Athenry, and died at the scene.

Yesterday, the company was fined €100,000 plus costs of just under 13 thousand euro in Galway Circuit Court before Judge Brian O’Callaghan.

The company pleaded guilty to one count of failing to ensure that appropriate traffic rules were drawn up and followed when work equipment, a loading shovel, was in use at the place of work where pedestrians were also moving.

Mark Cullen, Assistant Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Authority said employers should endeavour to segregate pedestrian and vehicular movements.

He added all managers and duty holders must ensure a risk assessment for the work activity has been undertaken and that the appropriate control measure are implemented.

