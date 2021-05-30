Esker Novena to take place online this year

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Redemptorists in Esker has announced that this year’s Novena will be held online.

The is the second year that the Novena has been broadcast online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Novena will run from Tuesday next until Wednesday the 9th of June with the theme this year being “A man for all seasons – Celebrating the year of St Joseph”.

Five speakers will feature during the novena. Fr Denis Luddy, Mali and Trevor O’Clochartaigh, Fr Brendan Colleran, Helena Connolly and Fr Jimmy Buckley.

The session will be broadcast at 10am every morning but will also be recorded so it can be watched at any time of the day.

The website address once again is eskerreds.ie