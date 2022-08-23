Tuam man Shane McHugh named Escort of the Year in Tralee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Belclare man Shane McHugh has been named Escort of the Year at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival.

Dáithí Ó Sé announced the result live during the first night of the festival in the Kerry Sports Academy.

Galway’s Clare Ann Irwin was one of the roses to take to the stage last night to chat to Dáithí.

Shane, who hails from a family beef farm just off the N17 in Tuam, is paired with Ohio Rose, Sarah McInerney.

The Galway man, who has bagged €1,000 in prize money, was delighted to be voted as Escort of the Year by the 33 Roses: