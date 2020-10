Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB is working to restore power to almost 550 Galway homes this morning.

78 customers in Oughterard have been without power since daybreak, as well as 113 in Ballygar and 358 in the wider Athenry area.

It comes as the city and county was battered by strong winds and heavy rains overnight.

ESB networks has confirmed that repair crew are on site and are working to restore power to all affected customers as quickly as possible.