ESB to decommission Derrybrien wind farm

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The ESB is to decommission the controversial Derrybrien Wind Farm in south Galway.

The decision follows more than twenty years of controversy over the planning process for the 70-turbine site on the Slieve Aughty mountains.

The ESB said work on dismantling the turbines will begin in accordance with planning laws and regulations.

Last month, An Bord Pleanála refused the ESB’s application for retrograde consent for the development.

The ESB had sought retrospective compliance with an EU directive, but the planning board ruled that the damage caused by the wind farm was “clear, profound and unacceptable” and could not be fully mitigated.

Since the ruling by An Bord Pleanála in early February, electricity generation has been paused at Derrybrien.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to independent Galway East TD Sean Canney.

He explained that Ireland is lacking a reliable supply of green energy.