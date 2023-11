ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway

The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of Storm Debi.

The worst affected areas are Ballinasloe and Athenry.

There are also outages on a smaller scale in South Galway, including Kinvara and Kilcolgan.

The ESB expects power to be restored to all areas by this evening – more detailed information is available at PowerCheck.ie.