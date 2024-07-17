Galway Bay FM

17 July 2024

ESB says Athenry and Monivea traffic lights will be switched on within two weeks

SB has confirmed that sets of traffic and pedestrian lights in Athenry and Monivea will be switched on within two weeks.

Concerns had been raised locally over why the amber lights at the Raheen Woods Hotel and at a pedestrian crossing in Monivea were not yet operational.

ESB Networks says it had been waiting on completed certifications for the lights, which it had just received in the past week.

ESB Networks has issued a statement to Galway Bay fm news in response to calls from Cathaoirleach Councillor Albert Dolan for ESB to work more urgently in switching on lights.

He says locals have been waiting for both sets of lights to be switched on, and felt the council was wasting resources in chasing ESB up.

However, ESB Networks says there are occassionally delays to connections on the contractor side that are out of its control.

One such example, which rang true in this instance, was a delay to certifications, which it needs before safely switching on these lights.

It confirms that it received the certs for the Athenry and Monivea lights on separate dates last week, and it intends to switch those connections on in the next two weeks.

