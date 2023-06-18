ESB restoring power to homes and businesses in the West of Ireland following thunderstorms and lightning strikes

Power has been restored to homes and businesses in Galway following yesterday’s orange-level thunderstorm.

ESB crews responded to a number of lightning-related power outages which impacted areas including Salthill, Glenamaddy, Dunmore and Leenane.

Currently, there are power outages in Tuam, Screeb, Kilcolgan and Creagh outside Ballinasloe and these are expected to be restored later this morning or early afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Galway City, the traffic lights are out at Briarhill following a power outage and caution is advised when approaching the lights from all directions.

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power in the midlands this morning – after lightning strikes caused further damage to ESB Networks overnight.

Crews have been mobilising since first light to restore supplies and real-time updates are available on www.powercheck.ie.

The ESB are also reminding the public to call then immediately on 1800 372999 if they spot a lightning strike causing damage to any of their infrastructure.