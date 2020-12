print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Power has been restored in the Kilcolgan area of the county following an earlier power cut

The ESB have been restoring power to households and businesses around the country due to damage from Storm Bella.

However, another power outages have been reported in Carna and in the Garrafrauns area with power expected to be restored this afternoon.

There are further power outages in Roscommon, Mayo, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Dublin, Waterford and Wicklow.