Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews have restored power to almost 5,000 households due to the stormy conditions, with just over 1,800 remaining without supply.

There are just over 1,200 households without power in the Claregalway area and a further 91 without supply in Spiddal.

Meanwhile, there are 557 without supply in Carraroe.

Earlier outages have now been repaired in Recess, Oughterard, Kilkerrin and Dunmore.

For updates, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..