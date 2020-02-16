ESB crews continue to work to restore power across Galway as Storm Dennis rages on

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews are continuing to try restore power to homes across Galway as Storm Dennis passes over Ireland.

Nearly 1,300 homes are without power this afternoon including 885 in Kilcolgan, 272 in Salthill, 96 in Oughterard, 41 in Spiddal and 17 in Recess.

The ESB has already restored power to over 2-thousand homes since this morning and it’s expected all power outages will be resolved by 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says severe gusts are on the way.

A status orange wind warning is in place throughout the county as winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour and severe gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected.

The warning will remain in place until 10 o’clock tonight and also affects counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

As a result, the National Hurling League game between Galway and Tipperary has been cancelled today – which was due to take place at 2 o’clock at Pearse Stadium.

National parks including Coole Park, Connemara National Park and Knockma Wood are also closed today.

The Coast Guard is appealing for people to stay away from beaches, cliffs and piers and drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as spot flooding has occured throughout the city and county.