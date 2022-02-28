ESB “continuing to review” following refusal for substitute consent at Derrybrien Windfarm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Darragh O’ Brien says the ESB is “continuing to review” the details of the decision to refuse substitute consent for Derrybrien Windfarm in South Galway.

In October 2003, during the construction phase at the 70 turbine development, a massive landslide occurred that displaced half a million cubic metres of peat and caused significant damage.

Since 2019, the state is paying €15 thousand in EU fines every day for failing to adhere to proper standards – with around €15m paid to date.

Last month, An Bord Pleanala refused an application seeking substitute consent.

The planning authority says remedial works carried out since the 2003 landslide did not fully mitigate the significant effects caused to the environment.

Minister Darragh O’ Brien has confirmed that operation of the windfarm ceased in recent weeks.

In a parlimentary response to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, he said the ESB is continuing to “review the details” of the decision.

He added his officials are working closely with the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of the Environment, and will engage with counterparts in the European Commission as soon as possible to clarify the status of Ireland’s compliance.