Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes

Share story:
Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes

A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E coli failures in 2023.

The EPA has highlighted areas of Derrybrien, Kilcooly, Moyglass, Tynagh, Ballinakill, Seehan and and Looscaun as at risk.

While two other areas in the county also had E coli failures last year – Cummer and Corrandulla.

Nationally, the report shows an increase in such failures, with one in twenty private group drinking water schemes failed to meet E. coli standards

Environmental Protection Agency Programme Manager Noel Byrne says firms with a private well aren’t being checked, causing a risk:

Share story:

Ireland's oldest man, Roscahill's Martin McEvilly turns 108 today

Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI) Martin McEvilly was born on July 26th 1916, and is the youngest o...

Diversity and richness of European theatre to be showcased at Taibhdhearc event

Fíbín Irish language theatre group is to host prominent European theatre companies for their International Theatre event. The free event takes place tom...

Public encouraged to have their say on future of Attymon Bog

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Attymon Bog. Bord na Móna has proposed to rehabilitate the bog under the Peatlands Cli...

Call on the community to uncover missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard

The Office of Public Works is calling on the community to help uncover the missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard. For the 50th anniversary of...