EPA report lists four Galway locations with no treatment plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The EPA has published a report which lists four towns and villages in county Galway that have no treatment plants and that continue to release untreated sewage into the environment.

Ahascragh, Carraroe, Roundstone and Spiddal are listed in the report as four of the 34 locations nationwide with no treatment plant.

Planned dates for treatment at the four Galway locations vary from 2023 in Ahascragh, to 2027 in Carraroe.

The report finds 12 towns and villages will continue to discharge raw sewage into the environment until at least 2025.

The state watchdog says it could take over two decades to bring the country’s waste water infrastructure up to standard.





