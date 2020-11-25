EPA report lists five water bodies in Galway with poor ecological status

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five surface water bodies in county Galway have been given a poor classification for pollution.

Based on data collected between 2013 and 2018, the EPA’s Integrated Assessment report has classified the rivers and lakes in question as having a bad ecological status.

The water bodies include the Kilcolgan river, the Owenriff River in Oughterard, Ballyquirke Lough in Moycullen, Lough Alewnaghta on the Galway to Clare border and the Rinncarna Pools near Ballindereen.

According to the report, the ‘bad’ classification means these water bodies are being severely damaged by pollution and other human disturbances – to the extent it prevents them from supporting most types of aquatic life.

Nationally the EPA has found the number of very clean rivers in Ireland has decreased by 96 per cent over the past 30 years.

Dr Jonathan Derham, from the EPA, says 90 per cent of our energy is generated by fossil fuels – which is causing pollution.