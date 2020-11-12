EPA report highlights two Galway beaches with problem waste water discharges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has highlighted two Galway beaches where problem waste water discharges contributed to poor bathing water quality last year.

The EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report has found that three beaches nationwide were impacted by waste water discharges with two of the three based in Galway.

The areas in question are Clifden beach in the county and Ballyloughane beach in the east of the city, while the third area affected was Merrion Strand in Dublin city.

The research has highlighted 113 locations where Irish Water needs to prioritise wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment.

It also found that 19 large towns and cities, including Dublin and Cork have failed to meet EU standards to prevent pollution.

Senior Inspector with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says despite some improvements, Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans to fix infrastructure issues…