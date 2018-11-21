EPA report finds 65 private water supplies in county not monitored for E coli

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 65 regulated private water supplies across county Galway are not monitored for E.coli.

That’s according to a report compiled by The Environmental Protection Agency which expresses concern about the standard of some private water supplies.

The report shows that although there was an increase in the number of private supplies monitored in 2017, monitoring remains inadequate.

E. coli testing results were not reported to local authorities for 711 small private water supplies nationwide.

57 of these involved small private supplies in county Galway and eight county public group schemes.

Cork had the highest number at 283, followed by Westmeath at 84 and Tipperary at 76.

