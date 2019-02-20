Eoghan Murphy to establish Galway Housing Delivery Task Force to deal with significant delivery challenges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister has outlined plans to establish a Galway Housing Delivery Task Force to deal with significant delivery challenges.

The Minister outlined the plan as he published a breakdown of social housing delivery in 2018.

The report breaks down a range of areas including new build, acquisition, leasing, HAP and RAS for all 31 local authorities.

It finds 21 new social housing units were delivered in the city last year, while 66 new units were delivered in the county.

The report finds there were 3 renovated voids in the city and 10 in the county.

28 properties were acquired in the city and a further 27 in the county.

30 units were recorded under the Rental Accommodation Scheme in the city and a further 6 in the county.

Under the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme, the report details 537 in the city and 352 in the county.

Overall, the report states that the national target for social housing delivery in 2018, under Rebuilding Ireland, was exceeded by 6% and the housing needs of over 27,103 households were met.

Minister Murphy has vowed to establish a Galway Housing Delivery Task Force to deal with significant delivery challenges.

This will be chaired by former Secretary General Geraldine Tallon.

Ms. Tallon currently chairs the Cork Housing Delivery Task Force, which has supported Cork City Council in delivering 117% of its build target and Cork County Council in 126% of its build target.