Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan is to visit the city tomorrow. (13/5)

Eamon Ryan will travel to Galway for a series of engagments which will include a meeting with city and county councils.

The Green Party Minister will also address Galway Chamber of commerce.

His itinerary concludes at Wood-key where he will officiate at a private function involving the opening of a new constituency office for Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, city councillors Niall Murphy and Martina O’ Connor, and county councillor Alastair McKinstry.

Senator O’Reilly says he will also meet local cycle group campaigners: