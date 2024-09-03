Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe

Share story:
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate in Ballinasloe tomorrow

The event aims to help local business leaders take the next step to grow national sales and exports.

Other panelists include local Senator Aisling Dolan, Brendan Kelly of KPW Print, Lyn Donnelly of BACD and Ray Lyons of Affinity EV.

The debate takes place in the Shearwater Hotel at 6 tomorrow evening (Wednesday)

Share story:

Sale of new EVs down 40% in Galway

The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway is down around 40 percent on last year. Since January, there were 447 new electric car registrations – t...

Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year

Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year. In 2023, average earnings stood at €845 per week in Galway – ar...

Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week

A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the Link for Work’ aims to introduce attendees to the ...

Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna

Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna. It’s one of three projects being advanced by Coolpow...