Enterprise Minister says the decision by Dexcom to locate in Athenry is a big endorsement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney says the decision by US multinational Dexcom to locate its European hub in Athenry is a big endorsement of what the West of Ireland has to offer

This is Dexcom’s first manufacturing site in Europe, and it will be built on the town’s IDA landbank, creating 500 construction jobs and a thousand permanent high-tech graduate and technician positions

The firm develops, manufactures and distributes equipment for diabetes management, and Minister Coveney says it’s basing itself in one of Europe’s largest med tech clusters

County Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher has described the 300 million euro investment as a game-changer for Athenry and the Galway economy

He hopes it will encourage other multinationals to consider the West of Ireland as an investment location.

