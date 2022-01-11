Enterprise Ireland reports 9% increase in job numbers across West region last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Job numbers at businesses backed by Enterprise Ireland increased by 9% in the West last year.

The net jobs created in companies supported by the body nationwide increased by almost 12 thousand in 2021 – a new record.

Just over two thirds of the new jobs in 2021 were created outside Dublin.

Employment increased across all economic sectors, with particularly strong job growth reported in life sciences, business services and digital technology.

Chief Executive Leo Clancy says most industries are performing well.