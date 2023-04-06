University of Galway academics receive prestigious research awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two academics at University of Galway have received prestigious European research Awards.

Dr. Sarah-Anne Buckley and Dr Aaron Golden have been awarded an ENLIGHT Impact Award, which recognises exceptional research.

The ENLIGHT University Alliance comprises nine institutions across Europe.

Dr. Buckley was recognised for her project ‘Tuam Oral History’, while Dr. Golden was awarded for a project on AI and agriculture.

Head of ENLIGHT at University of Galway is Pamela Devins.