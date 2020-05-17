Enhancement works to restart in Ballinasloe from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major enhancement works are set to restart in Ballinasloe from tomorrow. (18/5)

The announcement was made this week at the first Ballinasloe Municipal District Committee meeting since Covid restrictions came into effect.

It’s understood meetings are being held between the County Council, the Department and contractors to finalise plans for returning to work.

Local Councillor Michael Connolly has been calling for the work to be done in the town, while a number of business are still closed.

Fianna Fail Councillor Connolly says its important that Ballinasloe is ready for business when the current lockdown measures are lifted…

