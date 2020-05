Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major enhancement project at Ardrahan national school has been given the green light from the Department of Education.

The works will see the creation of a new mainstream classroom and a special education teacher room.

Funding for the Labane project has been secured under the Department’s Additional Accommodation Scheme.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the works will greatly enhance the school’s learning and teaching environment…