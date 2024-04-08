Galway Bay FM

8 April 2024

Engineering surveys to be carried out for high speed broadband on Aran Islands

Engineering surveys are to carried out in the coming weeks to provide high speed broadband on the Aran Islands.

National Broadband Ireland teams will be on the ground shortly on Inis Mór, Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin.

It means that thousands of homes and businesses on the islands are a step closer to having high-speed broadband infrastructure.

The survey teams will determine power requirements and locations for network equipment, while collaborating with the council, stakeholders and island residents.

