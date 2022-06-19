Energy consultant to address city public meeting on retrofitting

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway energy consultant says the cost of retrofitting your home is “worth it”

The Galway Green party is hosting a public event tomorrow for people to learn about home energy upgrade options.

There are now increased grants available, which can cover up to 50 percent of home energy project costs.

The information evening takes place from 7:30 tomorrow evening (Monday) at the party office in Woodquay, and people can register online

James Murphy of Bromar Energy says the grants make it more realistic for people to upgrade their home energy system.