Ending of COVID-19 requirements for travellers to Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has today signed regulations to bring the COVID-19 international travel requirements to an end.

The current epidemiological situation in Ireland continues to be broadly positive. With both high levels of vaccine uptake and information on the Omicron variant becoming increasingly available internationally, changes in the management of COVID-19 in Ireland are possible. COVID-19 restrictions across Europe are evolving, with a number of EU countries already reviewing requirements for travellers.

From 6th March 2022, international travellers to Ireland will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test upon arrival. There will no longer be any requirement to complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form for travel to Ireland.

This action was taken quickly to remove these travel requirements so as to decrease any obstacles for people leaving Ukraine and neighbouring countries for Ireland.

While the restrictions for persons travelling to Ireland have ended, other countries may require proof of vaccination, recovery or test. An EU Digital COVID Certificate can continue to be used as evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, booster vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Before travelling please consult travel requirements for your country of destination on https://reopen.europa.eu/en

The Government continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Ireland and aboard.